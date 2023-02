CornerStone One has added Mike Stahl as its senior HVAC project manager, placing him in charge of the plumbing, earthwork, HVAC and the site utilities divisions.

Stahl holds a degree in Construction Management from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Before joining CornerStone One, he was a project manager with Butters-Fetting of Milwaukee.

Stahl’s project portfolio includes schools, health care facilities, office buildings, high-rise construction and wastewater treatment plants.