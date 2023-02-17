Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commentary / Fiscal Facts: Changing Midwest marijuana landscape impacts Wisconsin (access required)

Fiscal Facts: Changing Midwest marijuana landscape impacts Wisconsin (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires February 17, 2023 1:59 pm

Since late 2019, sales of recreational marijuana have begun in two of Wisconsin’s neighboring states, while a third appears poised to legalize the substance soon.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo