Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state (access required)

TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state (access required)

By: Ethan Duran February 21, 2023 11:19 am

1. AMOUNT: $7,570,829 AWARDED TO: Super Western, Inc., Menomonee Falls PROJECT: City of Waukesha, Delafield Street and Lemira Avenue Utility and Street Improvements 2. AMOUNT: $5,678,000 AWARDED TO: PTS Contractors, Inc., Green Bay PROJECT: City of Oshkosh, Arthur Avenue, Tyler Avenue, Coolidge Avenue, and Bauman Street Reconstruction 3. AMOUNT: $3,750,000 AWARDED TO: State Contractors, Inc., New Berlin PROJECT: City of Waukesha, West Broadway ...

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo