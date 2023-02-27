Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Navajo community wins fight to replace crumbling campus (access required)

Navajo community wins fight to replace crumbling campus (access required)

By: Associated Press February 27, 2023 10:12 am

A school tucked into the sandstone cliffs and juniper-dotted mesas of central New Mexico is fortified on one side by a wall of sandbags and an earthen berm. On the other side, melting snow puddles along the edges of classrooms.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo