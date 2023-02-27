Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Community Development / WisDOT launches new resources to tap into infrastructure funding (access required)

WisDOT launches new resources to tap into infrastructure funding (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff February 27, 2023 5:59 pm

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Monday new online resources to help local communities compete for federal grants under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Tagged with:

About Daily Reporter Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo