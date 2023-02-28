Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Evers proposes $3.8 billion in state building projects (access required)

Evers proposes $3.8 billion in state building projects (access required)

By: Associated Press February 28, 2023 3:44 pm

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed spending $3.8 billion on building projects in 28 counties around the state, with nearly half directed toward work across the University of Wisconsin System.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo