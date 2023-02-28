Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Reporter Staff February 28, 2023 12:36 pm

Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development,  announced Tuesday that Wisconsin has achieved a state record of more than 15,900 apprentices during 2022 thanks to strong growth in traditional sectors, including construction and manufacturing and innovative opportunities in fields such as IT and health care.

