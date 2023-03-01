Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport removing two runways

By Steve Schuster

View flying above Milwaukee by Captain Matthew Even, Alaska Airlines Second photo 2673 – Diagram of Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport courtesy of FAA





Milwaukee’s largest airport will soon begin removal of two of its five runways, according to Harold Mester, Director of Public Affairs & Marketing at MKE – Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport.

Mester said the airport will hire contractors to do the environmental assessment and the runway removal.

Officials do not have an estimate of how much the project will cost, but say the project will begin next year and will be completed gradually over time, according to Mester.

The Airport will remove Runway 1R/19L, a short runway orientated in a north-south configuration and runway 13/31, which is oriented in a northwest-southeast configuration.

According to Mester, removal of the runways will save Milwaukee County a substantial amount of money and improve safety.

“Removing these two runways reduces the number of runway and taxiway intersections and improves overall airfield safety,” Mester said noting that this project will not only enhance aircraft circulation, but also bring the airport up to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards.

“The long-term savings will be significant,” he added.

Mester said the runways removal will free up quite a bit of real estate.

“The removal of the runways will make additional land available for aeronautical development,” Mester said.

The two runways being decommissioned see very low utilization, according to Mester. In 2022, these runways handled less than 0.5% of our total traffic. The other three remaining runways handled more than 99.5% of all arrivals and departures last year, Mester noted.

“It’s like having a third or four car in your driveway. If you don’t use it, what’s the point of having it around?” Captain Matthew Even, an Alaska Airlines pilot who has flown into MKE said during an interview with The Daily Reporter.

Even thinks that the plan to remove the two runways will have no impact on commercial traffic.

“This wouldn’t effect commercial traffic at all,” Even added.

Noting that the decision to remove the runways has been a part of the Airport’s Masterplan, Mester says Milwaukee Airport officials have been in communication with the FAA and other stakeholders.

“It is part of the Airport’s Master Plan, which was adopted via a public process last year and adopted by Milwaukee County,” he said.

“The FAA approved the Master Plan and the associated updated Airport Layout Plan on September 16, 2022, to keep three remaining runways,” said Ega Nagi, a spokesperson for the FAA during an interview with The Daily Reporter.

According to Mester, the cost of the project is not directly funded through taxpayer dollars.

“Even though we are part of Milwaukee County government, the Airport does not receive tax dollars from Milwaukee County for runways, taxiways, terminal buildings nor anything else. Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is a self-supporting entity that is entirely funded by user fees. No property tax dollars are used for the Airport’s capital improvements or for its day-to-day operation,” Mester said.

“The airport is entirely funded by airlines and passengers who use the airport. This includes airline landing fees and space rental revenue, parking revenue, concession revenue, etc.,” he added.

Mester said capacity on the three remaining runways wouldn’t be an issue if or when new airlines fly out of Milwaukee.

“This change will not have any affect on airlines, which will continue to use the airport’s two longest runways. Increased air service is anticipated in the Airport’s Master Plan, which ensures we have plenty of capacity for future growth,” he said.

Mester could not provide a cost estimate of what Milwaukee County has spent over the last decades on the construction and maintenance of the runways that will soon be demolished.

“These are older, legacy runways that date back many decades,” he said.

Runway 13/31 is 5,537 feet long and 150 feet wide. Runway 1R/19L is 4,182 feet long and 150 feet wide.

“By comparison, our longest runway is 9,990 feet long and 200 feet wide,” Mester noted.

The cost for building the runways initially was unknown, by airport officials. The Daily Reporter reached out to the Milwaukee County Historical Society for more details. Information was not available at the time of publication.