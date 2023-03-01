Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Putin signs bill to suspend nuclear pact (access required)

By: Associated Press March 1, 2023 10:35 am

Vladimir Isachenkov ASSOCIATED PRESS MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a bill formally suspending the last remaining nuclear arms treaty with the United States, amid soaring tensions with Washington over Moscow’s action in Ukraine. Putin had declared a week ago in his state-of-the-nation address that Moscow was suspending its participation in the 2010 New START ...

