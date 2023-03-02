Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Real Estate / 3 state office buildings near state Capitol may be sold (access required)

3 state office buildings near state Capitol may be sold (access required)

By: Associated Press March 2, 2023 10:26 am

Gov. Tony Evers is calling for selling a historic state office building near the state Capitol, as well as two other large office buildings blocks from the Capitol, as part of a plan that would reduce state government's footprint in Madison by nearly 30%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo