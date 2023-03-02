Colliers | Wisconsin promotes trio

Colliers | Wisconsin has promoted employees across the state.

Carrie Duke has been promoted to director of Property Management for the Fox Valley market.

Duke has served as senior property manager in the Colliers | Wisconsin Fox Valley office since February 2021. She has more than 30 years of real estate experience. Her skill set includes managing both multi-family and commercial assets. She has also worked with warehousing/logistics assets, global data centers and a tribal nation providing oversight of tribal land real estate functions

Prior to relocating to Wisconsin in 2019, Duke lived in California and Utah, spending 20 years in corporate real estate and workplace roles working at global companies in different industries, including technology, telecommunications, staffing, professional services, management consulting and a real estate service provider.

Colliers also promoted Chris Richards to partner in the firm’s Madison office in addition to Brad Klawitter being elevated to director of Property Management for the Madison market.

Richards, a Madison native, served as managing director and market leader of the Madison office when it opened in November 2020. He has been involved in nearly every facet of the commercial real estate business, including property management, brokerage and development.

Klawitter, who has more than 34 years of property management and commercial real estate experience, was appointed senior property manager in the Madison office in November 2020. He is responsible for all aspects of property management, including the development of asset business planning, property team leadership, budgeting, daily operations, and overseeing short- and long-term improvement projects.

Colliers manages more than 14,000,000 square feet of commercial real estate state-wide.