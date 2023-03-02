Proposed Whitefish Bay apartment development receives mix of praise, criticism

A new four-building, 20-unit apartment complex has been proposed to replace the Women’s Center at 600 E. Henry Clay St. in Whitefish Bay.

The village of Whitefish Bay Architectural Review Commission will meet tonight at 5:30 p.m. to review the aesthetic portion of the proposal, according to Joel Oestreich, Director of Building Services for the village.

“Today, the commission will review the project for aesthetic review purposes only, not for use, that’s part of zoning,” Oestreich said.

According to village officials, the meeting is open to public comments from neighbors.

On Oct. 17, the property was transferred to I-WFBLLC, according to the Milwaukee County Register of Deeds.

Jerad Protaskey with ICAP Developments is listed as the registered agent for the company, according to the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions. ICAP Developments, who has a large portfolio of commercial properties, was not able to be reached for comment prior to publication as the phone number listed on their website was not valid.

The Whitefish Bay Architectural Review commission has 11 members, seven of whom are regular, with four alternatives. Up to seven members can attend a meeting tonight, but only a quorum of four is required to make a decision.

The commission is comprised of citizen volunteers who are nominated by the village president and are approved by the village board, Oestreich said. According to the village website, the terms for each commissioner are three years for regulars and one year for alternatives.

The outcome of tonight’s meeting will either be outright approving the project “as is,” outright denying the project, or moving to table it which would allow the designers time to evaluate feedback heard tonight and present an alternative plan, according to Oestreich.

The new development has received a mix of praise and criticism among neighbors.

“I think it’s a good use of the land,” said Whitefish Bay resident Denise Potter.

“If I had the money, I would have bought the land and done the same thing. If they own the property and pay taxes, they can build whatever they want,” Potter said during an interview with The Daily Reporter.

Not everyone agrees.

“The design of that building looks like every other quick dorm or apartment on every college campus. I just think the look and feel should add to the nice feel of the village. I don’t think there is any art in architecture anymore. There is nothing appealing about this design. (Designers) keep taking the character out of these small villages and what we are left with are just a bunch of banks of Silver Spring Drive,” said Amy Westrup.

“I’m all for progress, but can’t we keep some of the charm of the Village?” Westrup asked.