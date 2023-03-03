Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Environment / Midwest could add more ethanol to gasoline under EPA plan (access required)

Midwest could add more ethanol to gasoline under EPA plan (access required)

By: Associated Press March 3, 2023 9:05 am

Gasoline with higher blends of ethanol could be sold year-round in eight Midwestern states beginning in 2024 under a rule proposed Wednesday by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo