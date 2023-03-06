MSA welcomes Slater as senior electrical engineer

MSA Professional Services has hired Andrew Slater as a new senior electrical project engineer in the firm’s Milwaukee office.

Slater joins MSA with nearly 20 years of professional electrical design and engineering expertise, including power distribution, system and lighting design across a broad variety of facilities and industries. His project work experience encompasses large corporate headquarters and campuses, retail, health care and surgery centers, art museums, scientific laboratories, collegiate art centers, technology departments, manufacturing facilities, banking institutions and more.

Slater holds bachelor’s degrees in Architectural Engineering and Construction Management from the Milwaukee School of Engineering and is a licensed Professional Engineer in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Montana and Ohio. He has also held multiple offices, including past-president, of the Illumination Society of North America.