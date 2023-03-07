Daily Reporter names new group publisher, managing editor

The Daily Reporter has named a new group publisher and a new managing editor.

Bill Gaier, who was previously the Daily Reporter’s publisher in 2016, returns to the company as its group publisher, leading the markets in Wisconsin and Oregon. Steve Schuster, a longtime journalist and editor, has joined the company as its newsroom leader.

Gaier grew up around newspapers. His father was the publisher of the Chippewa Herald Telegram in Chippewa Falls.

He joined BridgeTower Media as publisher of The Daily Reporter in 2016 and in May of that year became publisher for Finance & Commerce and Minnesota Lawyer, relocating to be closer to family. Prior to that he held leadership positions at several companies, including vice president of sales and business development for Kansas City, Missouri-based Townsend Communications, a provider of software services for colleges and universities. He also held leadership positions for several McClatchy/Knight Ridder properties, including the Sun News in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; the Philadelphia Inquirer; Kansas City Star; and the Green Bay Press Gazette.

Gaier serves on the boards of the Minnesota Newspaper Association and Midway Chamber in St. Paul. He enjoys jogging, golfing and hanging out with his wife.

“This business has been ever changing; that’s what keeps it exciting,” Geier said. “But our commitment to our customers has not. Our authoritative content informs our distinctive audiences and allows us to be creative in helping businesses connect with their customers and prospects. It’s something new everyday.”

Steve Schuster has more than a decade of experience as an award-winning journalist. He attended law school at the University of Tulsa and has worked for the Federal government and in the private sector.

As a journalist, he covered legal, business and public policy matters, including the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill and the Maryland General Assembly. Previously, Schuster worked as a reporter at the Baltimore Sun Media Group and as an editor with Bloomberg’s Bureau of National Affairs. He also worked as a digital editor and assignment manager at WBAY-TV (ABC News affiliate in Green Bay) and as a digital producer for TMJ4/WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee.

Schuster has also served as president of the Society of Professional Journalists’ Maryland and Milwaukee professional chapters.