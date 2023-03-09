Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Today's News / $17 million historic Lake Geneva mansion is being demolished (access required)

$17 million historic Lake Geneva mansion is being demolished (access required)

By: Steve Schuster, [email protected] March 9, 2023 12:05 pm

Demolition work has already begun on a Lake Geneva mansion that sold back in October for around $17 million to a buyer from Illinois, according to Town of Linn officials. Although the mansion had a Lake Geneva mailing address and was located on the shoreline of Lake Geneva, it's technically located in the Town of Linn, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo