AG names new senior associates

AG Architecture has announced the addition of two new senior associates to its leadership team — Hailey Schwobe and Justin Koeppler.

Schwobe, a 2021 Daily Reporter Newsmakers of the Year honoree, began her career at AG after completing her Master of Architecture at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

She is currently serving as project manager on the strategic, multi-phased repositioning and renovation of Eastcastle Place, a senior living community in the Milwaukee area with historically significant buildings. Schwobe is also managing the construction of The Woodlands at Canterfield, a 138,000-square-foot assisted living and memory care project in West Dundee, Illinois.

Koeppler’s career path also began at AG after graduation from UWM with a Master’s of Architecture. His design leadership role is exemplified by AG’s ongoing project work with Fiduciary Real Estate Development.

As Eric Harrmann transitioned into firm leadership and his chief design officer role, Koeppler stepped in to manage the client relationship. He has played a key role in the successful development of a scalable and repeatable multifamily housing product for FRED. The developer has collaborated with AG on the introduction of Seasons in communities across Wisconsin and Illinois.