Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Developers ask Brookfield for $3.51 million to dispose of contaminated soil ahead of apartment development (access required)

Developers ask Brookfield for $3.51 million to dispose of contaminated soil ahead of apartment development (access required)

By: Ethan Duran March 13, 2023 1:46 pm

Developers proposed a tax increment district for $3.5 million to remove contaminated soil ahead of a mixed-use apartment project.

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo