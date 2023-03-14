Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Tribe to reopen Lac du Flambeau roads in temporary deal (access required)

Tribe to reopen Lac du Flambeau roads in temporary deal (access required)

By: Associated Press March 14, 2023 9:22 am

A Native American tribe and a northern Wisconsin town have reached an agreement under which the tribe will temporarily reopen four barricaded roads that are the subject of a decadelong dispute and a recent lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo