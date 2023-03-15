Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Community Development / $2.5B in grants for EV chargers aim at underserved US areas (access required)

$2.5B in grants for EV chargers aim at underserved US areas (access required)

By: Associated Press March 15, 2023 11:52 am

The federal government on Tuesday announced $2.5 billion in new grants for the construction of electric vehicle charging stations and alternative fueling infrastructure, aiming in part at increasing access in underserved neighborhoods and communities.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo