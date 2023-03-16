Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commentary / Editorial: Use state surplus for infrastructure (access required)

Editorial: Use state surplus for infrastructure (access required)

By: Associated Press March 16, 2023 8:04 am

Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed $3.8 billion capital budget for the next two years is a heady package indeed and would mark an historic investment package in Wisconsin’s infrastructure needs – much of it going to the University of Wisconsin System.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo