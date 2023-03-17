Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supply chain, labor issues still rattling construction industry (access required)

Supply chain, labor issues still rattling construction industry (access required)

By: Associated Press March 17, 2023 12:19 pm

The overall cost of construction materials dipped in the last couple of months for the first time since 2020. However, home builders are still facing an uphill battle with lack of warehousing storage and a tight labor market, among other factors.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

