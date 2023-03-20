Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Construction management course costs at UW would go up under budget plan (access required)

Construction management course costs at UW would go up under budget plan (access required)

By: Associated Press March 20, 2023 2:53 pm

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman's plan to increase tuition, fees and room and board costs next year would drive up undergraduate student expenses as much as 5.4% next year, according to an analysis released Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo