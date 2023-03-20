Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Northwestern Mutual to move 6000 workers to downtown Milwaukee with $30 mil subsidy (access required)

Northwestern Mutual to move 6000 workers to downtown Milwaukee with $30 mil subsidy (access required)

By: Ethan Duran March 20, 2023 3:18 pm

Milwaukee alders expressed their support for Northwestern Mutual's tower renovation project at a city meeting.

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo