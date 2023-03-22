Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Pinnt named new Business Development director at Hunzinger

By: Daily Reporter Staff March 22, 2023 1:50 pm

Maggie Pinnt

Hunzinger Construction announced on Tuesday it hired Maggie Pinnt as its director of Business Development.

Pinnt, who graduated from Carroll University where she studied public relations and communications with an emphasis on business management, spent five years building brands and worked on advertisement campaigns for large iconic southeast Wisconsin companies.

She went to work for BizTimes Media for seven years and worked with a variety of Wisconsin-based firms strategizing content and helping companies tell stories with a focus on construction, manufacturing and hospitality.

Pinnt’s work will be with new clients to drive Hunzinger’s growth and to develop new market opportunities by meeting the needs and wants of a diverse group of stakeholders.

“I am excited to be a part of a company with such a storied history that is recognized for its quality, integrity and ethical conduct,” she said.

A Hartland resident, Pinnt serves on three advisory boards: GPS Education Partners of Waukesha, Center for Veterans Issues and the Milwaukee County War Memorial.

