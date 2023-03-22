We Energies flagger seriously hurt after struck by hit-and-run driver in Racine County

Racine County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Tuesday a We Energies flagger was flown to the hospital with significant injuries yesterday morning and law enforcement are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run.

The hit-and-run happened on the southbound lane of S. Honey Lake Road approaching Spring Prairie Road in the Town of Burlington around 11:41 a.m., Racine County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Michael Luell told The Daily Reporter.

A flagger contracted with We Energies was working when witnesses said they were hit by a white pickup truck, Luell said. They were flown to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life with significant but non-life-threatening injuries, he added.

When the truck struck the flagger, it backed up and fled northbound, Luell said.

“All of a sudden, the flagger looks up and there’s this truck bearing down. There was a collision and the truck backed up and went back the way it was coming,” Luell said.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying the vehicle and the driver. Witnesses said the truck was possibly a Chevrolet diesel pickup truck with four doors, black rims and tinted windows. Witnesses saw the truck leaking fluid as it drove away, officials added.

Sheriffs found broken parts from the vehicle and were following up on tips, Luell said. Law enforcement officials are holding an ongoing investigation, he added.

Witnesses didn’t see decals or stickers that would help identify the vehicle.

“We encourage anyone with information about the driver or this incident to contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office right away. The injured flagger is a contractor working on behalf of We Energies. Our thoughts are with her and her family. This avoidable incident is a stark reminder to slow down around construction crews,” a spokesperson for We Energies said.

We Energies crews were updating power equipment in the area at the time, the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Racine County Sheriff’s Office at (262) 886-2300 immediately and reference Complaint #23-15343.