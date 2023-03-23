Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kraus-Anderson hires McMillan as senior project manager

By: Daily Reporter Staff March 23, 2023 10:37 pm

Ted McMillan

Kraus-Anderson Madison has hired Ted McMillan as senior project manager.

McMillan has nearly 30 years of experience in managing construction projects in numerous building sectors, including housing, hospitality, education, retail, office and industrial. He previously served as a senior project manager for Fond du Lac-based Commonwealth Construction, where he oversaw national, multi-million-dollar senior housing and affordable housing projects. He also was a project manager for Madison-based Gorman & Co., where he managed workforce and affordable housing projects.

McMillan received his bachelor’s in Construction Management from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

