Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Slider / Michigan 1st state in decades to repeal ‘right-to-work’ law (access required)

Michigan 1st state in decades to repeal ‘right-to-work’ law (access required)

By: Associated Press March 24, 2023 1:32 pm

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan, long known as a mainstay of organized labor, on Friday became the first state in decades to repeal a union-restricting law known as “right-to-work” that was passed over a decade ago by a Republican-controlled Legislature. The state's “right-to-work” law had allowed those in unionized workplaces to opt out of paying union dues and ...

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo