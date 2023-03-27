Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Slider / Milwaukee Hop streetcar damaged after collision with garbage truck (access required)

Milwaukee Hop streetcar damaged after collision with garbage truck (access required)

By: Steve Schuster, [email protected] March 27, 2023 7:55 pm

The city is still assessing damage after a garbage truck and streetcar collision on E. Wells and N. Milwaukee Streets.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo