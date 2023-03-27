Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / State awards transportation grant to help RockShield Rubber Company expand industrial park in Northern Wisconsin (access required)

State awards transportation grant to help RockShield Rubber Company expand industrial park in Northern Wisconsin (access required)

By: Ethan Duran March 27, 2023 4:13 pm

The state awarded a transportation grant to build two roads and establish an industrial park in Milltown, Wis.

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo