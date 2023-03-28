Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Commercial Construction / TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state (access required)

By: Ethan Duran March 28, 2023 10:09 am

1. AMOUNT: $14,655,400 AWARDED TO: North American Mechanical, Inc., Deforest PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Science and Technology Innovation Center, University of Wisconsin – River Falls (Mechanical) 2. AMOUNT: $14,338,040 AWARDED TO: Vinton Construction Company, Manitowoc PROJECT: WisDot February “23” Highway Letting 19, C Wauwatosa W North Avenue; Mayfair Road to Met-To-Wee Ln, LOC STR Mill, Grade, Sanitary Sewer, Water Main, Storm ...

