Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / OSHA fines Wisconsin construction company for ‘serious fall violation’ after worker fell from Missouri bridge (access required)

OSHA fines Wisconsin construction company for ‘serious fall violation’ after worker fell from Missouri bridge (access required)

By: Ethan Duran March 29, 2023 3:22 pm

OSHA fined a Wisconsin construction company for more than $30,000 after a worker fell last year in central Missouri.

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo