Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce starts construction of new Business Development Center in Milwaukee (access required)

Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce starts construction of new Business Development Center in Milwaukee (access required)

By: Ethan Duran March 30, 2023 1:02 pm

The WBCC embarked on construction of a business development center to help underused, challenged businesses.

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo