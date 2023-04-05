Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Community colleges are reeling. ‘The reckoning is here.’ (access required)

By: Associated Press April 5, 2023 1:52 pm

Community colleges are in trouble. Enrollment has fallen 37% since 2010, and their completion rates are dismal — nearly half of students drop out within a year.

