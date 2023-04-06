Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / 2 Wisconsin airports to get federal money to enhance airfield safety (access required)

2 Wisconsin airports to get federal money to enhance airfield safety (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff April 6, 2023 12:19 pm

Two Wisconsin airports will receive federal funding through the Federal Aviation Administration Contract Tower Program for fiscal year 2023.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo