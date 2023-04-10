Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Construction sector cuts jobs for first time since January 2022 (access required)

By: Associated Press April 10, 2023 12:44 pm

America's employers added a solid 236,000 jobs in March despite construction companies cutting 9,000 jobs. Even so, the mixed bag suggests that the economy remains on solid footing despite the nine interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve has imposed over the past year in its drive to tame inflation.

