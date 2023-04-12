MSA welcomes Martirano as project engineer

MSA Professional Services has hired Joseph Martirano as a new water project engineer in the firm’s Milwaukee and Madison office locations.

Martirano joins MSA with over seven years of professional water, wastewater and civil engineering experience. He has diverse expertise in municipal wastewater treatment facility planning, design and reporting; biological phosphorus and nutrient removal processes; sewer service area studies; water quality trading; and construction plan and specification coordination for community and sanitary district projects across the state of Wisconsin.

Martirano holds a master’s degree in environmental engineering, as well as a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a licensed professional engineer in Wisconsin.