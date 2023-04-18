Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Birthplace of the GOP, “Little White Schoolhouse” moves across Ripon (access required)

By: Ethan Duran April 18, 2023 9:50 am

The “Little White Schoolhouse,” where the Republican Party was born, was moved a mile from its home in Ripon Wis., and could lose its historical status according to the Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS). The Wisconsin Historical Society on March 20 sent a letter that said the schoolhouse’s new home at 1074 West Fond du Lac Street ...

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

