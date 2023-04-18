raSmith announces leadership changes in Municipal Services Division

raSmith has announced leadership changes in its municipal services division.

Chris Stamborski has been promoted to director of municipal services and Jason Feucht has been promoted to assistant director of municipal services. As part of the leadership transition, former director of municipal services Len Roecker will continue to work with his municipal clients as their municipal engineer and senior project manager.

Roecker has worked in the civil engineering industry for 36 years and has been with raSmith for 23 of those years.

Stamborski has 22 years of experience at raSmith, encompassing the design and construction coordination of various municipal engineering projects. He has also served as the municipal engineer for several local units of government. He has managed projects that include sanitary sewer evaluation surveys, flow monitoring, dye water flooding, and utility and roadway construction/reconstruction. Stamborski has worked closely with Roecker for the last 11 years to manage the municipal services division. In his new role as director, he will be responsible for division growth, regional expansion and business and employee development. Stamborski holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Marquette University and is a registered engineer in Wisconsin.

Feucht has more than 20 years of experience in project management, municipal engineering, highway and street design, hydraulic analysis, storm water management, sanitary sewer and water main design, agency permitting and site development. In his new role as assistant director, Feucht will assist Stamborski in managing the division, while continuing to work with his clients as their municipal engineer and senior project manager.

Feucht holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a registered engineer in Wisconsin and Illinois.