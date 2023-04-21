Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Dane County Executive Parisi pledges $1.5 million for Boys and Girls Club youth construction training center (access required)

Dane County Executive Parisi pledges $1.5 million for Boys and Girls Club youth construction training center (access required)

By: Ethan Duran April 21, 2023 8:28 am

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced a $1.5 million grant for a youth construction training center in Fitchburg.

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo