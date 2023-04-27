Jet IN completes $11 million fixed-base operator complex at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Milwaukee-based Jet IN announced on Tuesday it opened an $11 million fixed-based operator (FBO) complex at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE). The newly renovated facility is a separate private passenger terminal located off of Layton Avenue in Milwaukee that connects to Michell’s runways.

Company flights are directly connected to business use for those who are growing their business outside of the state but need to be home by five o’clock, Jet OUT Director of Sales and Marketing Matt Wild told The Daily Reporter. Jet OUT is a sister company to Jet IN. The company’s flights share the same runways as commercial airliners and the FBO is located off of the main east-west runway.

The complex includes a 10,000-square-foot passenger terminal, a 40,000-square-foot aircraft hangar, a 10,000-square-foot aircraft maintenance facility and three acres of dedicated ramp space, Jet IN officials said. The FBO is a commercial facility the airport authority grants the right to provide fueling, parking and aircraft hangar services to the business and general aviation community, officials added.

The Jet IN facility offers services 365 days a year, company officials said. notable amenities include an exclusive Sky Lounge with a balcony overlooking the main east-west runway on the airport, an exercise facility with showers and lockers, pilot lounge and snooze rooms and two Tesla Model 3 courtesy cars.

The recently completed facility also represents a capital investment in support of affiliate Jet OUT’s aircraft charter and co-ownership programs, Jet IN CEO Joseph Crivello said.

“Jet IN brings a new level of service to Milwaukee’s business and general aviation community and will offer a wide variety of capabilities to the entire airport community. The completion of the Jet IN facility also represents a significant capital investment made in support of our affiliated Jet OUT aircraft charter and co-ownership programs. Now, from the moment that our co-owner and charter clients park their car through the moment they return home, we can provide the best possible experience to our customers,” Crivello said in a statement.

This is the first purpose-built general and business aviation facility built at Milwaukee’s airport in more than three decades, company officials noted.

“We’re happy to welcome Jet IN as the newest FBO at MKE. It’s exciting that the airport has attracted a new local business to create jobs and new economic development opportunities. This state-of-the-art facility brings a new general aviation option to Milwaukee and will provide a first-class experience for visitors to our community,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said in a statement.

The project was in development since 2019 and Jet OUT held an official groundbreaking in September of 2021, Wild said. The space before the FBO was host to a parking lot and green space. Hobart-based RODAC served as the project general contractor, Wild added.

The heated hangar is available to Jet IN base tenants and transient aircraft, has a 28’ clear height door and can accommodate ultra-long range business jets such as the Gulfstream G650 and the Global 7500, officials noted.

The aircraft maintenance facility is leased to Jet OUT, the sister company to Jet IN, company officials said. Jet OUT operates a fleet of private aircraft offering direct-to-destination travel at a price close to typical business class airline tickets through the co-ownership program.

The FBO facility was constructed with environmentally friendly and sustainable building practices to reduce the complex carbon footprint and minimize energy consumption, company officials noted. The aircraft hangers are insulated and are heated with an in-floor hydronic system, which reduced the amount of energy needed to heat the hangars and kept the heat source close to the aircraft and people who need it. Aircraft tugs and power carts are electric-powered, and the facility uses electric vehicles as courtesy cars, officials added.

Jet OUT and Jet IN have hired more than 50 full-time employees in Milwaukee, company officials said. Full-time W-2 employees receive health insurance, retirement and other benefits such as taking part in the company’s employee stock program, company officials added. Salaried employees earn an average of $70,660 per year and hourly employees earn an average of $23.75.