Mitchell International Airport features Milwaukee’s favorite grab and go foods at new Concordia Market

The Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Paradies Lagardère announced on Tuesday the new Concordia Market in the airport Concourse C, which features projects from different neighborhoods across the city.

Milwaukee references and foods abound in the new market, as the name is a nod to Milwaukee’s Historic Concordia Neighborhood and unique specialty items bear names from other Paradies Lagardère locations such as Bronzeville Crossing, Bay View Exchange, Miller Valley Market and Summerfest Marketplace, airport officials said. The Concordia Market is an extension of the airport’s Vino Volo restaurant.

The market will have fresh daily food options such as Milwaukee-based Press waffles, pastries and sandwiches with meat from Wisconsin’s Neuske’s and coffee from the Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company, officials noted. Selection options include grab and go options such as sandwiches, parfaits, salads and wraps.

The retail portion of Concordia Market has gourmet snacks, bottles of wine and cans of beer from regional brewers, officials added. Staples like cheese curds and block cheese from Clock Shadow Creamery and gluten-free, keto and organic treats are included as well.

The market’s gives added convenience and high-quality food options to those flying from the Milwaukee-based airport, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said.

“The opening of Concordia Market brings added convenience and high-quality food options to those flying from our world-class MKE airport. Passengers from around the world now have another way to easily access great products made locally here in Milwaukee,” Crowley said in a statement.

Concordia Market will deliver a fresh, unique gourmet experience for travelers with local quality food and snacks, Paradies Lagardère Dining Senior Vice President of Operations Claude Guillaume said.

“We are thrilled to open the new Concordia Market at MKE and deliver a fresh, unique gourmet experience for travelers. With a sophisticated sense of place, Concordia offers our guests an array of local artisanal assortments, including fresh and health snacks, quality grab and go, bottled wine, specialty retail treats, local coffee and more. It is a true market experience,” Guillaume said in a statement.