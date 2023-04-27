Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Pre-Bid Meetings / Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of May 1, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of May 1, 2023

By: Rick Benedict April 27, 2023 9:30 am

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].

Next Weeks Pre-Bid Meetings
Date Time City Project Project Center ID Mandatory
2-May 1:30 PM Madison Dane County, Reconstruct North and South Taxiway Alpha and hold Bays 670310 No
2-May 9:00 AM Black River Falls GPC Bidders, Expansion Joint Repair, Jackson Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Black River Falls 663784-GPC No
3-May 9:00 AM Green Bay Green Bay Metropolitan Sewerage District (GBMSD), NEW Water GBF North Plant Clarifier Rehabilitation Project 669152 No
3-May 10:00 AM Allouez Chapel Roof Replacement, Green Bay Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Green Bay 665619 No
3-May 10:00 AM Milwaukee City of Milwaukee, Building Sanitary Sewer Lateral Replacement & Lead Service Line Replacement 667728 Yes
3-May 1:00 PM Madison Madison Area Technical College, Truax Campus B Wing Diesel Training Program Oil Capture System 669140 No
3-May 2:00 PM Wausau Northcentral Technical College District, Health 4.0 Renovation NTC Wausau Campus 670212 Yes
4-May 10:00 AM Madison GPC Bidders, Rotunda Plaster and Decor Finish Ceiling Panel Restoration, Wisconsin State Capitol, Department Of Administration, Madison 669210-GPC Yes
4-May 2:00 PM McFarland Dane County Department of Administration-Public Works, Construction Administration Services, Lower Yahara River Trail, Phase 2 at Pleasant Springs 491145 No
4-May 1:00 PM Stanley Chippewa County, Otter Lake Restroom/Shower Building 670147 No
4-May 3:00 PM Holcombe Chippewa County, Pine Point Prefabricated Restroom 670209 No
4-May 10:00 AM Appleton Outagamie County Highway Department, 2023 Landscaping Services 669230 No
4-May 8:00 AM Milwaukee The Community Relations Social Development Commission (CR-SDC), Water Heater Replacement & Misc. Plumbing Repairs Weatherization Program 668866 Yes
5-May 4:30 PM Milwaukee Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Construction of the Scum Concentrator Overhaul at Jones Island Water Reclamation Facility 666072 No
5-May 9:00 AM Portage Columbia County, Fiber Optic Upgrade (Jail to LEC) 671541 No

