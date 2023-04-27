Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of May 1, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.
For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].
|Next Weeks Pre-Bid Meetings
|Date
|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|2-May
|1:30 PM
|Madison
|Dane County, Reconstruct North and South Taxiway Alpha and hold Bays
|670310
|No
|2-May
|9:00 AM
|Black River Falls
|GPC Bidders, Expansion Joint Repair, Jackson Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Black River Falls
|663784-GPC
|No
|3-May
|9:00 AM
|Green Bay
|Green Bay Metropolitan Sewerage District (GBMSD), NEW Water GBF North Plant Clarifier Rehabilitation Project
|669152
|No
|3-May
|10:00 AM
|Allouez
|Chapel Roof Replacement, Green Bay Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Green Bay
|665619
|No
|3-May
|10:00 AM
|Milwaukee
|City of Milwaukee, Building Sanitary Sewer Lateral Replacement & Lead Service Line Replacement
|667728
|Yes
|3-May
|1:00 PM
|Madison
|Madison Area Technical College, Truax Campus B Wing Diesel Training Program Oil Capture System
|669140
|No
|3-May
|2:00 PM
|Wausau
|Northcentral Technical College District, Health 4.0 Renovation NTC Wausau Campus
|670212
|Yes
|4-May
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|GPC Bidders, Rotunda Plaster and Decor Finish Ceiling Panel Restoration, Wisconsin State Capitol, Department Of Administration, Madison
|669210-GPC
|Yes
|4-May
|2:00 PM
|McFarland
|Dane County Department of Administration-Public Works, Construction Administration Services, Lower Yahara River Trail, Phase 2 at Pleasant Springs
|491145
|No
|4-May
|1:00 PM
|Stanley
|Chippewa County, Otter Lake Restroom/Shower Building
|670147
|No
|4-May
|3:00 PM
|Holcombe
|Chippewa County, Pine Point Prefabricated Restroom
|670209
|No
|4-May
|10:00 AM
|Appleton
|Outagamie County Highway Department, 2023 Landscaping Services
|669230
|No
|4-May
|8:00 AM
|Milwaukee
|The Community Relations Social Development Commission (CR-SDC), Water Heater Replacement & Misc. Plumbing Repairs Weatherization Program
|668866
|Yes
|5-May
|4:30 PM
|Milwaukee
|Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Construction of the Scum Concentrator Overhaul at Jones Island Water Reclamation Facility
|666072
|No
|5-May
|9:00 AM
|Portage
|Columbia County, Fiber Optic Upgrade (Jail to LEC)
|671541
|No