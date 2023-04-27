Wisconsin AFL-CIO report: 105 state workers died in 2021

105 workers died on the job in 2021, according to the latest report from the Wisconsin State AFL-CIO, the local chapter of the country’s largest labor federation. An annual report by the national AFL-CIO found a disproportionate rise in deaths among Black and Latino workers and urged an increase in funds and support for job safety oversight and enforcement.

Of the worker fatalities in Wisconsin in 2021, 21 were from assaults and violent acts, 36 from transportation incidents, four from fires or explosions, 13 were from falls, 13 were due to exposures to harmful substances or environments and 18 were from contact with objects or equipment, labor officials said. 2021 is the year in which the most recent data is available, officials added.

The reported showed the state still has “a lot of work to do to address this moral imperative,” Wisconsin AFL-CIO President Stephanie Bloomingdale said.

“Every worker in Wisconsin has a right to be safe on the job, and this report shows we still have a lot of work to do to address this moral imperative. We need to strengthen our collective bargaining rights to help ensure that safety concerns are addressed in the workplace so all fatalities and injuries that can be prevented are indeed prevented,” Bloomingdale said in a statement.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 5,190 worker fatalities that year. The AFL-CIO’s analysis found the fatality rate for Black workers grew from 3.5 to 4 per 100,000 workers and more than 650 died on the job, which is the highest number in nearly two decades.

Latino workers had the greatest risk of dying on the job with a fatality rate at 4.5 per 100,000 workers that has grown by 13% over the past ten years, the organization added. The number of deaths for Latino workers in 2021 had a slight uptick and the overwhelming majority who died were immigrants.

Occupational Health and Safety Administration enforcement and training programs in workplaces and industries with greater density of Latino and immigrant workers were effective at reducing job fatalities, explained the AFL-CIO report. However, these programs which were established under the Obama administration were halted by the Trump administration, officials added.

“Another contributing factor to workers of color facing a disproportionate risk of dying on the job is workers feeling the ability to be able to speak out about unsafe working conditions without fear of retaliation by their employer,” the report explained.

The Biden administration enhanced its website on worker rights and protections and developed a worker’s rights card that OSHA inspectors, unions, advocates and workers can hand out to inform workers of their rights to speak out about safety and health issues and what to do when those rights are violated, according to the report.

According to the AFL-CIO analysis, there were 1,871 safety inspectors in 2021, with 900 at the federal level and 971 at state level, for more than 10.8 million workplaces under the Occupational Safety and Health Act’s jurisdiction.

With these statistics, the ability of OSHA was the equivalent of inspecting every workplace every 190 years and just $3.99 in OSHA’s budget to protect each worker, the labor organization added.

Since 1970, fewer than 130 worker deaths have been prosecuted and labor officials said penalties for employer violations remain too low to be a deterrent.

“The federal agencies responsible for safeguarding workers were created for a reason, and it’s past time that they received the funding and staffing they need to create and enforce worker protection standards. These deaths are preventable. Employers should be held accountable for the working conditions on jobsites, and our lawmakers at every level must use their power to properly enforce the policies designed to protect us,” AFL-CIO Safety and Health Director Rebecca Reindel said in a statement.

The full report including Wisconsin data is available on the AFL-CIO’s website.