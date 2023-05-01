BUILDING BLOCKS: F Street Development Group, Keller Inc. industrial spec building in Germantown

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Ethan Duran May 1, 2023 9:37 am

The industrial building at Germantown is an addition to Keller Inc. and F Street Development’s previous work in Saint Augusta, Minnesota. (Photo courtesy of Chris Manske of Keller, Inc.)

ADDRESS: N104 W12667 Donges Bay Road, Germantown, Wis.

SIZE: 374,804 square feet

START MONTH: April of 2023

COMPLETION: December of 2023

OWNER: F Street Development Group

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Keller, Inc.

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Ambrose Engineering

LEAD ARCHITECT: Keller, Inc.

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: F Street Development Group and Keller, Inc. announced a new spec industrial building in Germantown. The groundbreaking is on May 9, according to a flyer. Milwaukee-based F Street announced last fall construction of a Class A industrial warehouse in Saint Augusta, Minnesota.


Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

