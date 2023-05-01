BUILDING BLOCKS: F Street Development Group, Keller Inc. industrial spec building in Germantown

ADDRESS: N104 W12667 Donges Bay Road, Germantown, Wis.
SIZE: 374,804 square feet
START MONTH: April of 2023
COMPLETION: December of 2023
OWNER: F Street Development Group
GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Keller, Inc.
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Ambrose Engineering
LEAD ARCHITECT: Keller, Inc.
PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: F Street Development Group and Keller, Inc. announced a new spec industrial building in Germantown. The groundbreaking is on May 9, according to a flyer. Milwaukee-based F Street announced last fall construction of a Class A industrial warehouse in Saint Augusta, Minnesota.