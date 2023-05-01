Department of Safety and Professional Services adds designers of engineering systems, architects to occupational licensing app

The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) on Friday announced it would add 66 business credentials to LicensE, a new cloud-based occupational license application and renewal platform provided by the state. The credentials, which include those for architects, engineers in training and designers of engineering systems, will be added to the cloud on May 8.

There are already 70 health professions available for application and renewal in LicensE, DSPS officials said. DSPS Secretary-designee Dan Hereth said the platform “transformed” the license and renewal procedure in Wisconsin.

“LicensE has transformed the license application and renewal process in Wisconsin. We are excited to bring more credentials into the platform so we can offer modern, online applications to more of our customers,” Hereth said in a statement.

DSPS expects to have all occupational credentials in the new system by the end of the year, DSPS officials noted. The modern platform will replace paper forms, eliminate data entry and automate some credentialing functions to let staff focus on higher-level tasks such as evaluation applications and reducing application processing timelines, officials said.

“LicensE is a 21st century platform that offers improved service to applicants and greater efficiencies to agency staff. It shows that when we invest in the Department, we see great results. Continued support for processes, technology, and people will yield continued improvement and enable us to meet increasing demand for our services and quickly adapt to ever-changing workforce needs and expectations,” Hereth added.

The agency will add occupations like architect, designer of engineering systems, engineer-in-training, landscape architect and professional engineer to its cloud-based platform.

Those who are looking to apply to these professions are asked to wait until May 8 and apply for their credentials in LicensE, which will offer faster decisions than paper, mail or email, DSPS officials noted. DSPS will still process applications through these other methods but using them outside of LicensE may yield delays, officials added.

The state agency issues more than 240 unique licenses.