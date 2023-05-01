Fond du Lac water utility confidence report now available online

The City of Fond du Lac announced on April 17 the Water Utility’s 2022 Consumer Confidence report is available online.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requires all public water systems in Wisconsin to publish an annual report, city officials said. The report identifies contaminants, compliance with drinking water rules and educational language regarding the water distributed by the Water Utility during the previous year, officials added.

To view the 2022 Consumer Confidence Report, go here. Those who want a hard copy of the report can call the Water Business Office at 920-322-3680 or email [email protected]