Hunzinger welcomes Gilman as senior estimator

Marc Gilman has joined Hunzinger’s estimating department as a senior estimator.

Gilman comes to Hunzinger Construction after working 22 years with Joseph J. Henderson & Son Inc. based in Gurnee, Illinois. He specializes in heavy infrastructure, including water and wastewater treatment plants. His focus has been on hard bid, design/build and negotiated project experience with a focus on self-perform concrete, carpentry and millwright work.

Gilman attended Northern Michigan University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Construction Management.