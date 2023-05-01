Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / TDR People / Hunzinger welcomes Gilman as senior estimator

Hunzinger welcomes Gilman as senior estimator

By: Daily Reporter Staff May 1, 2023 9:31 am

Marc Gilman

Marc Gilman has joined Hunzinger’s estimating department as a senior estimator.

Gilman comes to Hunzinger Construction after working 22 years with Joseph J. Henderson & Son Inc. based in Gurnee, Illinois. He specializes in heavy infrastructure, including water and wastewater treatment plants. His focus has been on hard bid, design/build and negotiated project experience with a focus on self-perform concrete, carpentry and millwright work.

Gilman attended Northern Michigan University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Construction Management.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo