J.F. Brennan, GEI Consultants and We Energies start Milwaukee River cleanup

The Waterway Restoration Partnership on Monday announced We Energies, Massachusetts-based GEI Consultants and La Crosse-based J.F. Brennan began cleanup of potentially cancer causing contaminated sediments in the Milwaukee River near Milwaukee’s Third Ward neighborhood.

We Energies will suck up around 45,000 cubic yards of sediment in 0.6 miles of river, partnership officials said. The contaminated sediment was a result of operations of the former Third Ward Manufactured Gas Plant.

Crews were in the water between Wisconsin Highway 32 and East Erie Street with a floating perimeter stretching from the highway bridge to the eastern end of Erie Street.

We Energies has planned two work areas for the project: A small zone west of the North Water Street Bridge, near the confluence of the Milwaukee and Menomonee Rivers and a linear section southeast of the North Young Street Bridge on the northeast side of the Milwaukee River adjacent to East Erie Street, utility officials added.

Coal waste from manufactured gas plants such as the Third Ward location was used as fill for construction or dumped in ravines or ditches, and now much of the waste is found to be hazardous, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The waste can yield cyanides, metals, solvents and oily tars which can cause cancer.