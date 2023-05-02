JP Cullen will lead construction for Chr. Hansen expansion in Windsor

Janesville-based JP Cullen on Tuesday announced it will start construction of an addition to the Denmark-based Chr. Hansen facility in Windsor, Wis.

Chr. Hansen officials said this addition to their Human Health facility was its largest ever investment in North America.

The Danish company makes probiotics, bacteria cultures, and enzymes. The facility manufactures products that are distributed across the U.S. and the rest of the world, officials added.

The addition will have a new fermentation line to their product floor, which will double its output capacity over the next three years, officials noted.

The project includes an extension of an existing retention pond around an existing set of solar panels, officials said. The pond is designed to keep Madison area lakes clean and includes native plants and grasses.

Chr. Hansen acquired UAS labs in 2020 and wants to future-proof its probiotic production capabilities in Windsor, officials added. Wisconsin is home to four of the company’s five North American production sites.